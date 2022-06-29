Kolkata Police: Kolkata Police is also adding all the news of criminals, crime and criminal tracking network and system with one click.

Kolkata: From the type of crime to the criminal, all the information will match with one click. The Kolkata Police is also joining the crime and criminal tracking network and system that has been started across the country. Lalbazar has instructed to upload all the information about the crimes and criminals happening in the city in this system.

After the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the then UPA government took two decisions to curb criminal activity. The then Union Home Minister announced that the NIA would be created and all the information of all the criminals would be in one window system. So that all police stations, investigating agencies can easily get information about a criminal from that system. The plan was created to implement the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System or CCTNS. Lalbazar insisted on launching CCTNS this time on par with other states.

According to Kolkata Police sources, discussions have been held in Lalbazar so that CCTNS can be launched in all police stations to keep the criminals informed. Each police station has been instructed to upload information to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System.

Many criminals become involved in crime more than once. In that case, if the information is stored in this system, the investigators will be able to know about the criminal in any police station with a single click. In many cases, the Kolkata police catch the criminals from Vinh state, in that case also the Kolkata police will be able to get information about the criminals from Vinh state very easily through this system. In the same way, information about a criminal in Kolkata can be obtained from the Vin State Police or any investigating agency. So Lalbazar wants to emphasize on this system.

What information will match in this system? According to police sources, all the information related to the accused is being uploaded. From the general diary or GDE to the FIR, the location of the accused, that is, in police custody or in jail custody? How long you have been in a correctional facility or if you get bail – that information will also be uploaded to this system. So that it is not difficult to get information about any criminal.

The work of uploading information in this system has already started in different police stations of Kolkata police, according to Lalbazar sources. Lalbazar officials are hopeful that all the police stations will be able to join the system in a few months. Note that the process of uploading data to this system has started since 2013. So far, more than 15,000 police stations across the country have joined the system. At the same time, various investigative agencies are reported to have uploaded their own information into the system.

