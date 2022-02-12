Kolkata Police on Online Fraud, Kolkata Police, Online Fraud – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The responsibility of the police is to make people aware. And the Calcutta Police has been carrying out that task in a fancy way for a long time. Not only on the streets, in the digital world, the police use social media to share various types of memes. This time their theme is online fraud (Kolkata Police on Online Fraud). Allegations of fraud are on the rise in the cyber crime branch of Lalbazar. As a result, Kolkata Police on Online Fraud took initiative to make people more aware.

On this day, a meme has been shared on the Facebook of Kolkata Police using a scene from the famous Bollywood movie ‘Shole’. There in Bengal the words of Gabbar Singh and Thakursab have been put. Shol’s famous scene ‘Yeh Haat Mujhe De De Thakur’ has been written on Gabbar’s face, ‘Give me your OTPita De Thakur!’ And Thakursab says, ‘No’. In other words, online fraud is trying to rob you of your money. And Kolkata Police on Online Fraud reminds you not to share OTP in any way.

Read more: Trinamool All India Working Committee announced, there are 20 people including Mamata-Abhishek

Read more: The student’s song ‘Tujh me rab dikhta hai’ with rose in hand, the teacher cried loudly! Watch the viral video

Lalbazar has called on the hashtag to never share OTP with anyone in the context of online fraud. They said to be careful and cautious. Just like Tagore resisted Gabbar, Kolkata police are teaching you to resist if anyone wants to cheat with you.

According to Lalbazar sources, even though the whole country is now thinking of cryptocurrency, various schemes of cheating are not going to be avoided. So the Kolkata police officials have taken this alternative path to make the general public aware. Netizens have noticed this meme on social media. This meme of Shoal has gone viral at the moment.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 12, 2022, 19:42 IST

Tags: Kolkata Police, Online Fraud