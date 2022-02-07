Kolkata Police seize mustard oil from famous brand – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘Raw ghani mustard oil. The taste is bitter, both are equal. ‘ On the tin was written, ‘100 percent pure mustard oil. This mustard oil is sold in almost every shop in the market. ‘Aarti’ is raw ghani mustard oil. Available in the market starting from 15 kg tin to 500 gm, 1 kg packets. Vendors sell this mustard oil in cities and villages. But, does anyone know? Mustard oil of this ‘Aarti’ brand is not actually mustard oil!

A month ago, fake mustard oil was first found at the Shambhu Oil Mill in Chetla, Enforcement Branch, Kolkata Police. The police collected the oil and sent it to the laboratory for testing. According to the laboratory report, the detectives found out that it was not mustard oil at all. Each is of Arti brand.

Read more: ‘Attack’ with sharp ‘chopper’ … Vote-oriented campaign in Goa with Trinamool’s Babul Supriya!

At around 12 noon today, Yugalkishore Da, an officer of the enforcement branch of Kolkata Police, appeared with his forces at RR PROTEINS & AGRO Ltd at Jalan Complex, Howrah. Going there, he grabbed the factory for making adulterated oil. He was mixing dyes and chemicals with white oil to make 100% pure raw mustard oil. Ordinary people were being deceived. He was also unknowingly being harmed physically.

Read more: Relief in Covid Graph in the state the day after Saraswati Pujo, daily infection below thousands!

Enforcement officials confiscated 1150 adulterated 15-liter tin mustard oil. 246 Tin Rice Brand Oil. About 1000 pouches per liter. Also 9 tons of adulterated mustard oil. Police have found out that Ritesh Beriwal is the owner of all this. Who lives in Salt Lake. At the Jalan Complex. After seeing this incident, the officers of the Enforcement Branch were shocked. Arti brand mustard oil is eaten by ordinary people with great confidence every day. However, the question arises, with the FSSAI logo on this packet. Then there is the question of the role of FSSAI. So what can be relied on in the market, all the oil or food that is being sold every day?

Cone swimmers

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 07, 2022, 20:41 IST

Tags: Edible Oil