Kolkata Police: Sergeants will also get side arms on night duty from now on! Notice issued, what is the reason?

#Kolkata: Lalbazar is more vigilant about the security of the city at night. From now on, the traffic sergeant on duty at night will be able to keep side arms and ammunition with him while on duty. Lalbazar issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday. That is why it has been instructed to implement this new notification from Wednesday night. The notice states, ‘Traffic sergeants and preferably night officers should cray side arms while performing duty. They will collect arms and ammunition from Local police stations where the arms and ammunition of the concerned TP guards had been deposited earlier. OCs of Traffic guard should ensure this’.

According to sources, such a notification has been issued keeping in mind the security of the night. At night the number of police decreased. Therefore, on the one hand, the aim is to ensure the safety of the duty sergeant or the officer concerned, at the same time, to avoid any untoward incident, these side arms will greatly increase the morale of the duty sergeants.

According to Lalbazar sources, while on duty at night, in many cases a situation arises where a policeman has great confidence to have side arms. This is because the number of police is reduced, and the time difference between the call to the local police station and the arrival of the force is likely to lead to a major mishap. So such a decision to keep the morale strong.

Many years ago, sergeants working in the traffic department of the Calcutta Police used arms. But it was during the day. That practice has been stopped for a long time. This time the Calcutta Police Commissioner allowed the sergeants to use weapons for security reasons. The notice was sent to all traffic guards on Wednesday night. There was a time when allegations were made against sergeants. Sergeants are harassing drivers or riders. Lalbazar took initiative to save the sergeants from this allegation. Cameras were mounted on their chests. So that live video will be captured. And such allegations began to decrease. And this night, part of the police thinks that they are allowed to keep weapons to boost their morale.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 12, 2022, 09:22 IST

