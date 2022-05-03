Kolkata Police: Terrible fire in the kitchen, old woman in the house …! Police appeared as Superman before the fire brigade

#Kolkata: The city was cordoned off on Eid day under police surveillance. From dawn to dusk, high-ranking officers of the Calcutta Police were on the streets. But this morning five heads of Shyambazar cut the rhythm of shouting.

It was about half past seven in the morning. A fire broke out from a gas cylinder in the kitchen of a shop on the ground floor of a three-storey house on the stairs of a three-storey house on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road near the Panchmatha junction in Shyambazar. As soon as the news reached the firefighters, the police officers reached the spot.

Shenbazar Traffic Guard OC Inspector Prosenjit Chatterjee and Additional OC Inspector Samik Sengupta rushed to the spot with the team. They were accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic PR Kumar and Shampukur Police Station OC Inspector Paritosh Bhaduri and Additional OC Inspector Dilip Sarkar.

When they went there, they saw a picture of a terrible fire. When they arrived, they saw a one-story kitchen burning. When the police want to know if there is anyone in the house, their worries increase when they hear the answer.

It is learned that 93-year-old Kalpana Dhar has been living alone on the third floor of the house for a long time. His son lives abroad. The old woman can’t walk. So there is no question of going down the stairs.

Upon hearing this, the officer in charge of Shyambazar Traffic Guard ran away without thinking. Prosenjit Chatterjee was not late. Go straight up the third floor to the smoke-covered stairs. After a while, Kalpana pressed Devi on her back and brought her down.

The only witness to this act was Constable Shyamal Singh Sardar. By then the smoke had become so thick that nothing could be seen around. But Prosenjit Babu’s work was not over yet.

Covering his face like a firefighter, he entered the kitchen, the source of the fire. From there he quickly identified the cylinder. He hurriedly brought it out so that the explosion would not happen inside the house. The fire truck reached the spot. The fire brigade went to the spot and did the next work. No casualties were reported.

