Kolkata Police: The style is full Jamtara! Cheating Canadian woman sitting in Kolkata, strict action of Lalbazar

#Kolkata: A large amount of money has disappeared from the bank accounts of many people in this state by setting up fraud in other states or other countries. In most cases, Jamtara gang cheats people in such a way that common people’s hard earned money flies away in an instant. This time it is as if it is the opposite, we are not behind in this state, but again sitting in Calcutta and stealing dollars from a resident of Canada. Which is about twenty lakh rupees in Indian currency.

Ejauddin Ahmed, a resident of Kolkata Fulbagan, was arrested by Kolkata Police’s Cyber ​​Police Station. Police raided and arrested the accused at a place in Ekbalpur on Sunday night. Allegedly, a person stole about thirty three thousand dollars from the bank account of a woman in Canada, which is about twenty lakh rupees in Indian currency. According to police sources, the accused called the Canadian woman a month ago.

He introduced himself as an employee of a multinational company. Allegedly promises solutions to software issues. It is then allegedly asked to download an application to fix the problem. Allegedly, after downloading the application, the money disappeared before the eyes while sitting in Kolkata. The money deposited in the bank account of the Canadian woman disappeared several times. The police of that country took help to recover the money after understanding the whole scheme of this fraud.

At the beginning of the investigation, several facts indicate that this fraud originated from India. The Canadian police through Interpol passed on information about the problem to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the CBI. The central agency first came to know about the activities of a resident of the city. Based on that, a complaint was filed at Lalbazar Cyber ​​Police Station. According to police sources, the accused was arrested and he confessed his guilt. According to the investigators, the accused used to work in a call center. It is from there that he took up the issue of forgery. So far, the accused claimed that he had done this during the police interrogation, but the police want to verify the truth.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 19, 2022, 08:53 IST

Tags: Cybercrime, Jamtara, Kolkata Police