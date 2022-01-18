Kolkata police used the cartoon as a tool! Absolutely new initiative in Corona Awareness – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of corona is increasing by leaps and bounds. Ordinary people are still not aware of this situation. So this time Corona made a rhyme through cartoons for awareness and spread the fancy propaganda of Kolkata Police on social media. Somewhere against the corona the soap is said to be the best arrow. Somewhere again Yamraj himself comes and says to the masked citizen, “You are staying, sir”. Kolkata Police is spreading such funny rhymes through social media through cartoons.

All quarters mourned the passing of the late veteran cartoonist Narayan Debnath. And Kolkata Police has posted on social media paying homage to him. Because he is deeply involved in the life of Bengali, the creator of Nanda Font. Veteran cartoonist is one of the witnesses of childhood of Bengali children. The Kolkata Police Facebook page also expressed grief over his death. Besides, the Kolkata police is using those cartoons or comics as a weapon of corona awareness.

Anil Jana, a former police officer, said, “I applaud the fancy initiative of Kolkata Police for its corona awareness. People are not aware of miking. Children will also be interested in wearing masks. Such fancy promotion should be done more on social media. “

Everywhere from the market to the train bus is an image. Someone’s mask is hanging around his neck, someone’s mask is on his chin. Police miking, propaganda, mask delivery is going on, but many are still unaware. And so this fancy initiative of Kolkata Police. But how much will the common man or children be aware by the social media propaganda through Kolkata Police cartoons? Psychologist Sonali Chattopadhyay (Clinical Psychologist) said, “This innovative initiative of Kolkata Police is very good. The work which cannot be told to the people, if the work is shown on social media through cartoons and comics in this way, it will stick in the minds of everyone from ordinary people to children. It’s very comforting. Everyone loves to watch cartoons.

Legend Narayan Debnath in the world of late Bengali comics. He made a close connection with the comics of Bengali life. Through that comics, Kolkata Police is conveying the message of awareness in the minds of the people in today’s atmosphere of extreme violence.

Arpita Hazra