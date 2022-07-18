Kolkata Police wants to reach the Hafizul case with sophisticated methods from CCTV footage Infiltration at Mamata Banerjee House more relevant process to search by Kolkata Police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: GAIT or Gate Pattern Technology is now being investigated in the Kalighat incident. SEAT has already collected the CCTV footage of how Hafizul Molla broke the security fence of the Chief Minister’s house and entered the premises. In that CCTV footage, Hafizul can be seen saying that the person being suspected is Hafizul. Kolkata Police is now adopting gate pattern method to verify that the person is Hafizul.

In this method, the forensic experts and the experts of the scientific wing will compare the suspect seen in the CCTV footage frame by frame. Also, his walking style, his movement and every step, that is, every step and style will be compared. This is the first time that the Kolkata Police is using this state-of-the-art technology. It is also a form of reconstruction.

The government lawyer applied for interrogation in jail custody. The court granted the petition. The government lawyer claimed that there is a case in Rajasthan in Hafizul’s name. On the basis of that case, the Rajasthan police searched his Hasbababad house. Whether there is any crime against Hafizul in other states is also being investigated. The Alipur court ordered Hafizul to be remanded in jail until August 1.

A few days ago in Kalighat, a man walked towards the Chief Minister’s house. How is it possible despite so much security? Questions arise about it. Police arrested Hafizul. Investigation revealed that the person had taken the rod. He even did Reiki a few times. According to police sources, Hafizul Molla did Reiki 7-8 times in the Chief Minister’s house area. Police recovered 11 SIM cards from him. Accused of collecting information by feeding children cold drinks and chocolates Take pictures of the area The accused told the police that he went to Bangladesh before Puja. SEAT received contact information in several states including Bangladesh. At the time of Durga Puja, he crossed the river and went to Bangladesh. He was presented again in the Alipore court on Monday in that incident.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 18, 2022, 17:43 IST

Tags: Kolkata Police, Mamata Banerjee