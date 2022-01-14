Kolkata Police: What if I don’t wear a mask? Kolkata Police understood the picture of Bangladesh-New Zealand match

#Kolkata: The third wave of Corona has started. Records of corona infection are being set every day in the state. The government and the administration have repeatedly warned that wearing a mask is necessary to avoid corona. But is the consciousness returning? In this situation, the Kolkata Police used cricket to make the public aware. A picture of the Bangladesh-New Zealand Test cricket match was selected.

In fact, a picture of the recently concluded Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand has gone viral on social media. In that picture, tall New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mominul are seen. But the difference in height between the two is so great that various memes are being made about it. The ICC has also posted this picture. This time the Kolkata police used the same picture in Corona awareness.

Kyle Jamieson’s height is six feet eight inches and Mominul’s five feet three inches. The Kolkata police used the photo to refer to Jamieson as the “third wave of the corona,” and Mominul as “those on the streets without masks.”

Incidentally, in the last one day in the state, the number of corona cases has reached 24 thousand again! In the last 24 hours, 23.46 million new cases of corona have been reported in the state. In the state, 26 people have died in one day in Corona. Kolkata tops the list in daily infections and deaths. In this situation, the Kolkata Police used the picture of the game to send a message of awareness.