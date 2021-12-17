Kolkata Police: Who killed Hari Mare, the doctor arrived at the Nasing Home in a police car! ‘Operation Successful’

#Kolkata: Wednesday evening about half past seven. East Traffic Guard Sergeant Snehashish Mukherjee is on duty at the corner of Park Circus Satmatha. Snehashis is practically eating Himsim on thousands of busy streets. Suddenly he was informed on the phone by the traffic guard that a woman was waiting for help in front of a nearby restaurant, so the duty traffic sergeant called him immediately.

Snehashish can find out by calling the instructions, the name of the help seeker is Dr. Mita Bhattacharya, a resident of Raipur area. His scooter broke down at the corner of Park Circus Satmatha, but he had to be rushed to a nursing home in the Park Street area, where a critically ill patient awaits surgery, one step closer to death at any moment. After several attempts, the scooter did not break down. Experienced doctors call Lalbazar without wasting any more time.

Read more: Target Barabazar, what was going on in a factory in Howrah! The eyes of the Kolkata police are wide open

All the information was taken immediately on behalf of Lalbazar control room. The on-duty sergeant was a little late to understand the doctor’s requirements. Understanding the matter, Snehashish left for the nursing home with Dr. Mita Bhattacharya without spending a single minute. He reached there in a few minutes.

Read more: Exotic in Kolkata? Sukanta Majumdar’s explosive allegations! Counter return

At that moment, the doctor seemed to breathe a sigh of relief. After some time the news came that the operation was successful, the patient is fine now. Dr. Bhattacharya thanked the Kolkata Police for their timely and prompt assistance. His team, including on-duty traffic sergeant Snehashis Mukherjee, was overjoyed to hear the news. Anand Lalbazar also got this good news. Many people occasionally raise questions about the activities or role of Kolkata Police. After this incident, even though the wound was bitten, it was possible to apply it.