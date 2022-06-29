Kolkata Problem: Wire net reliance daisara tape! Even after the loss of life, there are death traps all over the city

Kolkata: Not just the Haridebpur incident. Deaths are often caused by touching electrical wires on submerged roads. There is a lack of awareness about electricity in the city. Danger after danger, but no one regained consciousness. In the city of Kolkata, most of the lighthouses of KMC are filled only with internet cable. According to some people, when it rains a lot, the fire can be seen in the joint box of the internet or cable or in the transformer.

In South Kolkata, the electricity poles of CESC have been bent on cable and internet cables. It was seen that there is a post in the post. Here the electricity went over his ground. Seen on the Dhakuria Bridge, the joint boxes open under the lighthouse. It was not known if there was electricity in it. However, tape the wire head with great care. The locals demanded that the joint box should be covered. Visiting the Vijaygarh area, it was seen that the joint boxes of the lighthouse were pasted with tape. Something has been done in a day or two. Again, this situation has been going on for a long time. People in the area complained that he got out of there. The rainy season has come. So again KMC has applied the tape in a temporary way.

The situation was similar not only in Vijaygarh but in many parts of Kolkata. Anwar Shah is out of the traffic light at the intersection. There is only P planted. Needless to say, the daily life of the people in the city is going on in a risky way with electricity. Next to a rice hotel. The owner of the hotel claims, he is scared. But there is nothing to say. The situation is similar with the traffic signal at the New Alipore junction. Pedestrians are passing by the sidewalk on the sidewalk. If you lose a little care, you may get electrocuted and an accident may happen. The statement of the locals remains the same. Somewhere it was seen that the joint box of the lighthouse was open. These are 7 at a very low altitude above the ground

