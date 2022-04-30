Kolkata Rain || 122-year-old record was broken a little! How long after the rain in Kolkata? When will Tilottama get wet again?
* Meteorologists were reporting that the long two-month drought had put Tilottama in front of a new record. If it had not rained in Kolkata on Friday and Saturday, the 122-year record would have been broken. Earlier, Kolkata received a minimum rainfall of 0.9 mm during this period. This time there was no setuku between March and May. Which is new in the 122 year history. Symbolic image.