April 30, 2022

Kolkata Rain || 122-year-old record was broken a little! How long after the rain in Kolkata? When will Tilottama get wet again?

3 hours ago admin


* Meteorologists were reporting that the long two-month drought had put Tilottama in front of a new record. If it had not rained in Kolkata on Friday and Saturday, the 122-year record would have been broken. Earlier, Kolkata received a minimum rainfall of 0.9 mm during this period. This time there was no setuku between March and May. Which is new in the 122 year history. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Rain forecast in different districts of the state in next few days, low pressure in Bay of Bengal is likely – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Jela Theke Sarasari: See all the latest news of the district at a glance

12 hours ago admin

Kolkata Medcal College And Hospital: Injections disappear in Kolkata Medical, departmental investigation begins

12 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata Rain || 122-year-old record was broken a little! How long after the rain in Kolkata? When will Tilottama get wet again?

3 hours ago admin

Rain forecast in different districts of the state in next few days, low pressure in Bay of Bengal is likely – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Jela Theke Sarasari: See all the latest news of the district at a glance

12 hours ago admin

Kolkata Medcal College And Hospital: Injections disappear in Kolkata Medical, departmental investigation begins

12 hours ago admin

Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar Newly Elected TMC leader tweeted on his oath taking being delayed | The thorn in the side of the governor himself! Babul Supriya opens his mouth with ‘obstacles’ in his oath as MLA – News18 Bangla

14 hours ago admin