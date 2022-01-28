January 28, 2022

Kolkata Rape News || Panic at night bypass! Allegedly raping a deaf and dumb girl in a car

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Accused of raping a deaf and dumb girl in a car on the night bypass. Police arrested the accused cab driver and took him into their custody. According to police sources, a deaf and dumb girl from South 24 Parganas worked in a bag factory in Anandapur police station area.

At 8:30 pm on January 25, Ruby was waiting for the bus at the intersection. Allegedly, at that time a cab driver forcibly pulled him and put him in the front seat of the car and started driving at high speed. Ambedkar then raped the girl in a car in the dark and secluded area near the bridge. He then dropped it off at a place near Ruby.

Meanwhile, the matter was reported to the house the day after the incident. His medical test was done. The girl’s family lodged a complaint with Pragati Maidan police station on the 28th. As he was deaf and dumb, help was sought from the interpreter. Police collected CCTV footage of the Ruby intersection, according to the victim’s description. From there the vehicle number is identified. After that he went to the owner of the vehicle in Anandapur police station area and found the accused.

