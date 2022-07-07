Kolkata Road signs with several spelling mistakes Noise with ‘Umbrella’? ‘Dafarfa’ of English spelling in the heart of Kolkata! News18 Bangla – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri

#Kolkata : News18 Bangla news source. Be it a government road guide board or a milestone. The spelling controversy started as soon as the forgotten spelling ‘Ha Ya Bar Law’ came to the fore. Eventually the administration sat motionless. Recently, road boards and milestones have been erected by the Public Works Department in large areas of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality area adjacent to Kolkata city. And that is why News Eighteen Bangla brings to the fore the picture of forgotten English spelling. Finally the Tonak Nadal administration. Correct spelling by correcting all misspellings.

‘Bypass’ from ‘doll’. Or ‘gate’. All spellings are wrong. All these forgotten roadside boards along the Khas EM bypass, milestones spelled ‘BAIPAS’ written in English, Goria spelled Goria, Ramakrishna Mission ‘Gate’ spelled ‘GET’, innumerable such forgotten spellings. Pedestrians were overwhelmed when they saw the forgotten boards and plaques of the Public Works Department.

Read more: Mega-fall in cooking oil! Will MRP reduce the price by 10 rupees? The master stroke of the Modi government

On the KMDA’s guideline board on the life line bypass of Kolkata city, the bypass spelling is correct but the bypass spelling is ‘BAIPAS’ somewhere in a wide area of ​​Rajpur Sonarpur area. Somewhere the doll was spelled ‘G O R I A’. The last Kolkata municipality area is after the construction of Dhalai Bridge in Goriya area of ​​South Kolkata. Started Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality. One after another boards were set up there to give directions on behalf of the Public Works Department. Milestone. That is why there is a lot of misspellings in English.

Goriya Main Road, Pratapgarh, Tentultala Narendrapur, Kamalgazi are all the same picture. Recently, a student made a loud noise in front of a television camera because she misspelled ‘Umbrella’. Joking, he was practically in a room with a smile. When there is such a fuss about calling a spelling controversy a spelling controversy, various questions start to arise in various quarters due to the scattering of misspellings in the streets written by the government itself. Who is responsible for this?

Read more: Tk 1293 crore has been spent on student credit cards! Mamata overwhelmed with pride of ‘Bengal’s merit’!

Nazrul Ali Mandal, acting chairman-in-council of the Rajpur Sonarpur municipality’s public works department, said, “It really shouldn’t have happened. Should have been more careful. News18 BanglaNecessary steps have been taken to talk to the concerned department as soon as our matter comes to notice. Civil society is happy to have the right spelling instead of spelling controversy. In the words of the eminent educationist Holy Government, “the government should have taken care of this beforehand instead of taking the initiative after the news was broadcast.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 07, 2022, 18:04 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Umbrella