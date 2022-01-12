January 12, 2022

Kolkata Shootout: Miscreants shot in office, injured 1! See

2 hours ago admin



Presumably due to a promotion dispute.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Vote: 4 Purnigam’s vote for the new rules for the victims of the Corona Commission, know

10 mins ago admin

Lotus positivity rate for two days in a row

25 mins ago admin

‘This year is over, don’t make a fuss’, pleas of Gangasagar benefactors – News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Vote: 4 Purnigam’s vote for the new rules for the victims of the Corona Commission, know

10 mins ago admin

Lotus positivity rate for two days in a row

25 mins ago admin

‘This year is over, don’t make a fuss’, pleas of Gangasagar benefactors – News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Weather: Winter is not coming back now! Message of rain again in the state

1 hour ago admin

Kolkata Shootout: Miscreants shot in office, injured 1! See

2 hours ago admin