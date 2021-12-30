Kolkata, surrounded by security, 3,000 police in the city on the last day of the year, January 1 is also strict – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The city of Kolkata will be wrapped in tight security on the last day of the year and the beginning of the new year! On 31st December, 3000 thousand police will be deployed in the whole city (Kolkata Police). On the first day of the year there are 3500 police personnel. Six DCs are in charge of security in the Park Street area. Among them 2 women DCs will be in charge. There will be 13 Assistant Commissioners in rank (Kolkata Police).

In addition to the 30 police pickets in Park Street, Shakespeare Street and the New Market area, there will be police pickets at metro stations and bus stands. Besides, there will be 20 City Watch Motorbike Patrolling Teams, 30 Police Assistance Booths, 11 Watch Towers and 2 Quick Response Teams (Kolkata Police). In addition, there will be police pickets in 16 churches in the city. There will also be police pickets in 24 shopping malls and temples. There will also be police pickets outside 36 hotels, bars and nightclubs. Naka checking will continue at night. There will be strict police surveillance in the areas where gatherings may take place. Besides, surveillance will continue in the Ganges. In some areas, there will be white-collar police (Kolkata Police) to prevent theft, snatching or untoward incidents.

Park Street saw the sea of ​​people at Christmas. Physicians and experts were shocked to see the pictures of the huge gathering. That fear came true on Wednesday. West Bengal Omicron Update was caught again in the state. Simultaneously, a new strain of coronavirus Omicron was found in the bodies of five more people in the state. One of them has a record of traveling abroad but the other four have no record of traveling abroad. Of the four Omicron victims, two are from Kolkata and the other two are from Dumdum-Howrah (West Bengal Omicron Update).

On the other hand, the meteorological office has forecast rain on the last day of the year. Due to the cyclone over Uttar Pradesh, there is a possibility of rain (West Bengal Rain Forecast) in several districts of Bengal. Light to moderate rain is expected in Murshidabad, Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram since Thursday. Rain is likely in several districts of North and South Bengal. There is a possibility of light rain (West Bengal Rain Forecast) in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar in North Bengal and West Midnapore, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum in South Bengal.