Kolkata to witness first of its kind 7-Day Health Fair “CINI Swasthya Mela” from April 24 to April 30

Child in Need Institute (CINI), a leading National NGO working with mothers and children on maternal and child health and nutrition issues, in association with Mother’s Care NGO is organizing “CINI Swasthya Mela” a first of its kind 7-Day Health Fair in Kolkata.

The Fair will be organized from April 24-30 between 4PM to 8PM. There will be No Entry Fee for the fair. It will provide free health check-up and aware the community about different Govt. Health Schemes like Swasthya Sathi, Sishu Saathi, JSY, JSSK, etc.

The Fair is being supported by renowned Organizations like Your Health Indian Medical Association; Bengal Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society; Health Department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation; Kolkata District Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of West Bengal, Health Club, along with other Private, Government & Non Govt. Organizations.

The Fair will have 11Takay Daktarbabu for technical support with Stalls for Specially-abled & others will also be there. The Health Fair is supported by ASSET NGO and Virtual Communication.

Mr. Mazhar Khan, Director, Mother’s Care NGO, said, “Our mission is to help the community to understand healthcare costs and health coverage and to bring transparency to healthcare costs and insurance. Mother’s Care will also launch an affordable “1 rupee/day” Health Scheme for the common people during this fair.”

Mr. Sujoy Roy, National Advocacy Coordinator, Child In Need Institute, said, “The Health Fair is being organized to celebrate the month of National Safe Motherhood Day. National Safe Motherhood Day month is observed every year in April to raise awareness about the proper healthcare of women and maternity facilities for pregnant and lactating women. This day also focuses on reducing anaemia among women, institutional delivery, better pre and postnatal health care etc. which are necessary for mothers. To honour motherhood, we are organizing a first of its kind health fair in the city.”