Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Traffic Police declares many roads to be one-way for July 1st mega meeting – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is not much time left for the 1st of July mega meeting. In the meantime Trinamool supporters from different districts have started gathering at Central Parka, Gitanjali Stadium across the city of Kolkata. In this situation, Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to make various roads of the city one-way for Thursday, i.e. July 21. It has been reported that this arrangement has been made so that there is no major traffic jam in the city of Kolkata due to the huge crowd.

According to the Kolkata Traffic Police, several roads will be one-way due to the Trinamool Martyrs rally at Dharmatala on July 21. All freight traffic on those roads will be closed. There are a number of streets on the list, the first being Armhurst Street going north to south. Vidhan Sarani (Keshav Sen Street to Vivekananda Road) – Will be South to North facing. College Street will also run from south to north.

Apart from this. Brebon Road will be north to south. Strand Road (Hare Street to Woodmond Street) will run from south to north. Apart from this, BB Ganguly Street will be east to west. Bentrink Street will run from south to north. New CIT Road will be west to east facing. And Rabindra Sarani (BK Pal Avenue to Lalbazar) will be from South to North. The 1st July rally at Dharmatala could not be held for the last two years due to covid. That is why there is a possibility of a huge crowd this time. The gathering of people was indicated in the previous event. That is why the Kolkata Police has taken this decision to avoid the jam.

Tags: Ekushe July



Source link

