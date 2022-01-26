Kolkata Traffic Rules: Seat belts to helmets, huge increase in fines for breaking traffic laws in Kolkata! Must know …

According to the new guidelines, from now on, if you do not have a driving license or CF, the driver will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 in the first phase. If the same thing happens for the second time, you will have to pay a fine of 1500 rupees. Meanwhile, if the driver refuses to go even if he has a contract carriage permit, he will be fined Rs 500. Violation of road safety, air pollution and noise pollution laws will result in a fine of Tk 10,000. Not only that, the license will be revoked for 3 months. The driver will have to pay a fine of Rs.1000 for blowing the horn in the silence zone.