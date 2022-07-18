Kolkata Tram Lovers: Will the tram run again? Tram passengers on the street asking questions

Kolkata: Tram is now a glory in Calcutta city The sound of the tram still evokes many memories of Kolkata Tilottma’s past. Be it chat in the tram or puja parikrama or love – this Tilottma city tram is a witness to everything. According to the rule of time, after the tram wheel stops, the tram wheel does not turn anymore. At various times, the tram route has been canceled for the health check or road repair of Udalpool in Kolkata city. Tram service has not resumed even though the road or flyover has returned to the previous condition after this tram route was closed at various times.

Several routes including Belgachia to Bibadi Bagh, Belgachia to Dharmatala have been closed or partially closed in terms of tram services. Why this tram service will not be fully launched? Calcutta Tram Users Association held a protest on Sunday afternoon regarding the difficulty in starting the tram service. The organization claims why this service was stopped? On the other hand, the demand is raised that why the common people will not get the service of eco-friendly and low-cost tram.

Mahadev Shi, a member of the organization, said, “The city residents used to get this service a lot, but there is still no tram. Many times there is talk of traffic jam but when the tram goes through its line there is no traffic jam. When there is so much concern about environmental pollution, there is no pollution in the tram service, then it is necessary to start the tram as soon as possible. Keeping these demands in front, Calcutta Tram Uses Association marched from Belgachia Tram Depot to Shyambazar on Sunday demanding to save the tram.

In addition to this demand to start the tram, the organization said on Sunday that more programs will be held in the same context in the coming days.

