Kolkata Tram || The electric bus will run on the infrastructure of the tram, the planning transport office

#Kolkata: On the one hand, the state wants to increase the use of alternative vehicles to reduce pollution, on the other hand, it is not possible to expand trams to avoid traffic jams. The transport department wants to move away from these two problems and walk on the new road. What is that road? According to office sources, a type of bus that runs on electricity. However, it is not battery powered. Much like an electric train or tram. From there new thinking started.

Electricity for trams in Kolkata is already scattered. This bus can run in Kolkata using that infrastructure. Pollution-free, comfortable, dynamic but more likely to be relatively cheap as the price of electricity is lower than the cost of additional fuel. A bus has already been ordered to be run on an experimental basis. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “This vehicle is called a trolley. It can run on the structure of our tram. It can run on the electricity that comes from that wire. Has been given. “

On the one hand, the price of petrol and diesel is increasing by leaps and bounds. As a result of the increase in fuel prices, the number of buses on the road has decreased. Ordinary people are in trouble. Alternative battery cars did not hit the road in that proportion. Sources said that the supply is less than the demand of this bus and it has not been possible to build that number of charge stations in the city yet. At the same time, being an expensive battery, the price is still not within reach. All in all, the passengers are suffering. However, if this electric bus or trolley passes the test on the streets of Kolkata, it is believed that many problems will be solved.

Although this type of bus runs in many cities abroad, it has not run anywhere on the map of the country yet. If this bus is successful, another feather will be added to the crown of Kolkata. But so far the whole thing depends on how well the bus can adapt to the streets of Kolkata.

