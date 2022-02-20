Kolkata Weather: It started raining in different places, how much power will increase? How long will it last? Hawa Office Update ….

#Kolkata: Today and tomorrow rain was forecast. Similarly, the face of the sky has been heavy since Sunday morning. Although light rain has started in different parts of Kolkata city, heavy rains have not been noticed yet. However, light to moderate rainfall is forecast in most districts of the state. From Tuesday the dry weather will be clear skies. There is a possibility of rain again in the state by Thursday, Friday at the end of the week.

Rain forecast for westerly winds and Pubali winds. Cyclone in Central Maharashtra. A lot of water vapor is entering the state from the Bay of Bengal. Forecast of rain with thunderstorms from thunderstorms.

If the partly cloudy sky rises on Sunday morning, it will be completely cloudy. Rain forecast in the afternoon or at night. Moderate rainfall forecast for Kolkata North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Howrah. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in West Midnapore, Hooghly, Nadia and East Burdwan districts. The rest of the district has cloudy skies but little chance of rain.

Chance of rain on Monday in North and South 24 Parganas. However, there will be cloudy skies in the coastal districts. Clear skies since Tuesday.

Light to moderate rains are forecast in North Bengal on Sunday and Monday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts. More rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar on Monday. There is little chance of light rain in Kalimpong, Darjeeling on Tuesday.



Although there is no possibility of rain on Wednesday, there may be rain in the state on Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate rain is expected in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia in South Bengal and Malda, North and South Dinajpur in North Bengal on Thursday.



A new western storm is coming in north-western India on Tuesday. Climate change will bring rains and storms to several states in northwestern India. From today to Tuesday, strong winds will blow in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Chance of storm in some parts. The wind will blow at a speed of 25 to 35 kmph. Chance of rain and light snow with thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and hilly states of northwestern India between Tuesday and Thursday. Rain may also fall in states like Punjab and Rajasthan.

Heavy rains are expected in northeastern Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh, from today. Rain with thunderstorm in Arunachal Pradesh Assam Meghalaya Manipur Mizoram Nagaland Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

First published: February 20, 2022, 14:01 IST

Tags: Kolkata Weather, West Bengal Weather