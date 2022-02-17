Kolkata Weather Update: It’s not too late, it’s raining in Bengal! Since when has the weather changed? Learn …

#Kolkata: Chance of rain in the state including Kolkata (Kolkata Weather Update). Light rain is expected in all the districts of the state on Sunday. Rainfall may be higher in South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore. Partly cloudy skies change from Saturday.

Clear weather until Friday, the Meteorological Department said. Light fog in the morning, clear sky in the afternoon. The temperature is slowly rising. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be above normal. Morning-evening winter will be in the district. If the time increases, the amazement of that winter will disappear. Daytime warmth will gradually increase in Kolkata. Morning evening light winter a few more days. This winter will feel more in the district.

Clear skies after light fog this morning in Kolkata. Even if there is a mild winter mood in the morning, if the day grows cold, winter clothes should be kept open. Even though the temperature has risen a little, the mercury is still below normal. The minimum temperature this morning was 16.5 degrees Celsius. Which is two degrees below normal. The temperature yesterday was 14.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 26.1 degrees Celsius. Three degrees below normal. The maximum amount of water vapor is 92 percent. Relative humidity is 36 to 92 percent.

Read more: Injured Toto driver in front of Firhad Hakim’s car! Everyone was surprised by what the minister did

There was no rain in 24 hours in the state. Light rain till Saturday in Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Rain will increase on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies over the rest of North Bengal on Saturday. Chance of light rain on Sunday. Pubali winds will increase on Saturday. Lots of water vapor will enter on Saturday due to Pubali. From this water and steam there is a possibility of thunder clouds and rain. Coastal district South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore has the highest probability of rainfall. Coastal Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram districts are also likely to receive light to moderate rains.

Read more: Heavy rain coming, special warnings for Sunday! What the weather office forecast says …

Alipore Meteorological Department meteorologist Saurish Bandyopadhyay said partly cloudy skies on Saturday and light rain across the state on Sunday. Rainfall will be higher in coastal districts. But light rain is likely in all the districts of the state.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 17, 2022, 14:31 IST

Tags: Kolkata Weather, West bengal weather update