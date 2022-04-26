Kolkata’s first of its kind 7-Day Health Fair “CINI Swasthya Mela” from April 24 to April 30

Child in Need Institute (CINI), a leading National NGO working with mothers and children on maternal and child health and nutrition issues, in association with Mother’s Care NGO is organizing “CINI Swasthya Mela” a first of its kind 7-Day Health Fair in Kolkata. The Fair was inaugurated by Shri Debasish Kumar, MMIC & MLA, Shri Baiswanor Chatterjee, MMIC and Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, Founder-Secretary, CINI.

The Health Fair will be held from April 24-30 between 4PM to 8PM. There is No Entry Fee for the fair. It will provide free health check-up and aware the community about different Govt. Health Schemes like Swasthya Sathi, Sishu Saathi, JSY, JSSK, etc.

The Fair is being supported by renowned Organizations like Your Health Indian Medical Association; Bengal Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society; Health Department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation; Kolkata District Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of West Bengal, Health Club, along with other Private, Government & Non Govt. Organizations.

The Fair has 11Takay Daktarbabu for technical support with Stalls for Specially-abled & others. The Health Fair is supported by ASSET NGO and Virtual Communication.

Mr. Sujoy Roy, National Advocacy Coordinator, Child In Need Institute, said, “The Health Fair is being organized to celebrate the month of National Safe Motherhood Day. National Safe Motherhood Day month is observed every year in April to raise awareness about the proper healthcare of women and maternity facilities for pregnant and lactating women. This day also focuses on reducing anaemia among women, institutional delivery, better pre and postnatal health care etc. which are necessary for mothers. To honour motherhood, we are organizing a first of its kind health fair in the city.”

Mr. Mazhar Khan, Director, Mother’s Care NGO, said, “Our mission is to help the community to understand healthcare costs and health coverage and to bring transparency to healthcare costs and insurance. Mother’s Care has also launched an affordable “1 rupee/day” Health Scheme for the common people in this fair.”

Manit Singh, Founder-Secretary, ASSET said, “I would like to thank Dr. Samir Chaudhuri and Mr. Sujoy Roy and the entire team of CINI for organizing this health fair. It is always great to be a part of such social initiatives. We believe that social responsibility should not be limited to just words. Organizations and people should come forward to support the society in every possible way. This initiative will encourage others to organize health fairs in other parts of the state, so that more and more people can come and avail the services and get first hand medical information.”

