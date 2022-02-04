Kolkata’s Jishnu Chakraborty from South Point School shines at SIP Abacus’ Arithmetic Genius Contest

Kolkata’s Jishnu Chakraborty from South Point School emerged as a champion in the the Sixth Edition of India’s largest online national level arithmetic contest – SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest (AGC) held recently by SIP Abacus, which got a very good response at the national level.

A record number of 95,000 students from 1025 schools across India – covering 20 states and 375+ cities and towns participated in the contest. The contest was conducted in three rounds. Round I saw participation at city level by 95,000 students; Round II saw state level participation by 20,000 students, and Round III witnessed 201 students participating at the National Level. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted on 26th January 2022. SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2021 saw a large number of prizes being won by students across India. Over 25,000 prizes with cash prizes over Rs. 15 lakhs were won. Over 200 students won cash awards, 750 students won trophies and over 25,000 students won medals and certificates. This mega event was conducted across India with the involvement of over 2000 SIP Abacus instructors and SIP Abacus centre heads. Kolkata registered a total of 16,979, students participating in the contest highest from a single city at the national level. The prize announcement online programme was attended by over 350 participants including national winners, parents and SIP team members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tessy Thomas said, “We all have natural intelligence. Intelligence Quotient will increase when you practice through training and testing”. Dr Tessy Thomas fondly referred to as the Missile Woman of India – Distinguished Scientist, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, was speaking as the Chief Guest at the online prize distribution ceremony. Dr Tessy Thomas congratulated all the student participants and winners and expressed her appreciation for SIP for offering courses and training and conducting contest.

Dinesh Victor Managing Director, SIP said, “SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest every year makes it free for schools and children to participate because it aims to motivate parents and children to take interest in Arithmetic. And through the Abacus programme, children can be helped to improve their arithmetic ability.”

SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest (AGC) is the largest All India online arithmetic contest. Students from schools across India in classes 2 to 5 participated in the contest to prove their arithmetic ability. Pre-Covid, the contest was conducted as a physical contest. In the last 2 years, in spite of the pandemic, the contest has been conducted without cancellation or disruption as an online contest. To enable the contest to be held online, SIP Abacus created the customised online backend process to allow students to register, exams to be scheduled for the students, receive a chance to practice for the exams with practice question papers and to take the final exams.