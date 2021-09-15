Kolkata’s leading clinical trial specialist Dr Subhrajyoti Bhowmick felicitated

Kolkata’s leading clinical trial specialist and Director Peerless Hospital, Dr Subhrajyoti Bhowmick was bestowed with the “Clinical Research Development and Excellence Award 2021” at the Higher Education and Research Summit 2021 held recently in Kolkata.

Dr Bhwomick has been in the forefront of clinical trials of COVID vaccines in Kolkata and has gained much appreciation for his unstinted efforts He conducted two Russian made Sputnik vaccine trials at his hospital along withTocilizumab trials also.

The summit was organized jointly by Confederation of Indian Universities, New Delhi and IBRF, Kolkata to award the extraordinary teachers and researchers who have contributed during the Covid19 Pandemic in India.