Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Elevated Kona Expressway. Work will start from next December. Vehicles will run from the second Hooghly Bridge to Nibra, the junction of H17 and NH2. The elevated part will be 6 lanes. It will cost Tk 2,000 crore to build Kona Expressway elevated. There are special arrangements for getting on and off at Santragachhi station.

An 8-lane elevated corridor is being built. From Kolkata you can reach Palkei on National Roads 2 and 16. No more traffic jams to reach Kona Expressway! From the second Hooghly Bridge, you can easily reach National Road No. 2 and 16 through a six-lane elevated corridor. It will take only 15 minutes. On the way from Kolkata to Burdwan or Medinipur along National Road No. 18 and No. 2, Kalgham was hit by a traffic jam on the Santragachhi Rail Overbridge. Actor Piyush Gangopadhyay also died in the accident here. Howrah City Police also created a new lane to control traffic. However, the traffic congestion has not abated. So the state has decided to create an 8-lane elevated corridor.

Due to the repair work of Santragachhi railway bridge, it is not possible to drive fast on the two-lane bridge. Under the new system, this elevated corridor will pass over the Santragachhi station. Work has started to modernize the swimming pool station. Vehicles going to Santragachi station can go down one side of the elevated corridor. There is also an elevated corridor on the other side.

The state government’s plan is that long-distance buses will leave the Santragachi bus terminus in the coming days without entering the city. There are also elevated corridors. HRBC is building a circular road below. Below it will be the Kona Expressway. The railway line has gone over the road in front of Jagacha. Elevated corridors will also go through it. The Centre’s Bharatmala project will see the construction of elevated corridors in these six lanes. The cost of the project is 2200 crore rupees. Length is 6.5 km.

Designed by West Bengal Highway Development Corporation. The design is sent to the National Roads Authority for approval. The new system will reduce traffic congestion. The state thinks that new directions of transportation will be opened. National Roads Officer RP Singh said the work would start from next December. Work will be completed in one to one and a half years

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 27, 2022, 11:39 IST

