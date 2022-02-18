Krishna Chakraborty | Sabyasachi Dutta: Krishna Bajimat again as mayor, Chairman Sabyasachi, confidence in many old songs

#Kolkata: The election of 4 Purnigams has just been completed. The Trinamool Congress has won a landslide victory in 4 Puranigam. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee announced the name of Gautam Deb as the mayor of Siliguri on the day the results were announced. But there was speculation about who will be the mayor of Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol. In Bidhannagar, there were two names for the post of mayor. One is Krishna Chakraborty, the outgoing mayor, and the other is Sabyasachi Dutta, a former mayor who has returned to the grassroots from the BJP. At last it was seen that Krishna had made a bet. Mamata made him the mayor. However, he did not disappoint Sabyasachi at all. Sabyasachi Dutta was made chairman of Bidhannagar. Anita Mandal has been made the deputy mayor.

According to sources, the mayor of 4 municipalities can take oath on February 22. It is learned that the newly elected people’s representatives will also take oath on the same day as the mayor will take oath. After receiving the news of the victory, the outgoing mayor of Bidhannagar Krishna Chakraborty met Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. Speaking about the Trinamool leader, the outgoing mayor said that Mamata Banerjee was like a banyan tree to him. Speaking about Krishna after the results were announced, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee herself said, “Krishna is his eternal companion. Not today’s relationship, when I went to Delhi as an MP from Jadavpur in 1984, Krishna went with me. He was with me for 5 years. I want no animosity towards anyone. That is our goal, so that we can all work together. “

Read more: All speculations end, Abhishek Banerjee returns to his old post in Trinamool

On the other hand, former mayor of Bidhannagar Sabyasachi Dutta also went to the house of Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee after the victory. Abhishek also visited Banerjee’s office on Camac Street and met him. He also visited the house of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. In the end, of course, the chairman is Sabyasachi.

Read more: Night tour with bar dancer girlfriend, Harhim incident with promoter in Baruipur!

Asked if he was running for mayor, Krishna Chakraborty said on the day the results were announced that he could not run. It is better to sit and work. He said that who will be the mayor is not a big issue for him, it is a big issue for him to win the heart of Mamata Banerjee as a party worker. As a reward for that victory, Krishna Chakraborty once again became the mayor of Bidhannagar.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 18, 2022, 18:50 IST

Tags: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election 2022, Sabyasachi Dutta