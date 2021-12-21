December 21, 2021

Kshiti Kanya Bashundhara wins, Trinamool wins five more seats – News18 Bangla

38 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Bashundhara Goswami, daughter of the late Left Minister Kshitij Goswami, won the Trinamool election for the first time. He has won from Ward No. 96 of Kakata Municipality Besides, Trinamool candidates have won five more seats Trinamool candidate Amit Singh won from Ward No. 117 Trinamool candidate Kakli Bagh 7 has been declared the winner from ward 119 Tarak Singh 7 has won from ward number 116 Debashis Kumar, a longtime councilor and MLA of Kolkata Municipality, won from No. 75. Trinamool candidate Prabir Mukherjee won from ward no

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



