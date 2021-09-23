Kumartuli Gopeswar Pal studio is declared as Heritage this year This ‘magician’s’ studio in Kumartuli, a combination of East and West in his brush, is a heritage today …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In total he made 9 Durga idols (Durga Puja 2021). That changed the grammar of idol art in Bengal. Only thirty foreign trips. He merged the west with the east. Sabekiana became modern in the hands of Gopeshwar. In the words of artist Shubhaprasanna, so that the next generation can witness the great fame of this rare artist (Durga Puja 2021), so the renovation is Gopeshwar’s studio.

Gopeshwar Pal broke the barrier form in the traditional Durga idol chart. He brought realism in his mouth. Padmakali’s hand changed to the beauty of the muscles. From Chandannagar to Dhaka-Mymensingh. The idol (Durga Puja 2021) transformed Bangaliana into an international one. Athena’s daring and Aphrodite’s beauty matched Umar’s elegance.

Born and raised in the whirlpool of Krishnanagar. The magician’s hand made there. Handcuffs to Mama Satish Chandra Pal. Little Carmichael was surprised by the gift of his own Durga idol (Durga Puja 2021). Gopeshwar was then only twenty-one or twenty-two years old. I crossed England in my thirties. Under the supervision of Percy Brown, Principal, Government Art College. There is the teaching of Roman sculpture.

Miracle did too. Kumartuli made the idol in 24 hours after the public idol was burnt in 1936. Panchchala instead of Ekchala. Seba Subhash Chandra was the president of Kumartuli.

Not just Durga (Durga Puja 2021) or Kali idol. Gopeshwar himself excelled in sculpture. His Ramakrishna is now at Belur Math. He also made statues of Ashutosh Mukherjee, Sir Ramesh Chandra Mitra, Shishir Kumar Ghosh, Emperor George V.

He died in 1945 at the age of 52. Nephew Manilal took charge of Gopeshwar’s studio. Who taught him the nuances of sculpture. The son Siddheshwar was young then. His education is also from Dada Manilal. Now Siddheshwar Babu’s wife Jamuna Pal and brother-in-law Byomkesh Pal Gopeshwar Babu are in charge of that studio. Happy with the government’s decision. Byomkesh Babu’s son Abhijit is a student of Pal Art College. Gopeshwar’s successor is being made.