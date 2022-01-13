Kunal Ghosh: ‘Abhishek was the face after Mamata! I do not want to talk ‘, Kunal’s message to Kalyan?

#Kolkata: Corona infections are on the rise in the state. The number of daily victims is setting a record. In this situation, Abhishek Banerjee, an MP from Diamond Harbor and All India General Secretary of Trinamool, is taking various initiatives for his parliamentary constituency. Abhishek Bandyopadhyay had arranged more than fifty thousand corona tests on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday on January 12. The measures he has taken for his parliamentary constituency are already being called ‘models’. On the one hand, as their praise continues at various levels, so is the pressure on other grassroots representatives. That is why the spokesperson of the party Kunal Ghosh was brought down to the venue this time.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Kunal Ghosh said, “There are many complications in interpreting the model. Different people’s representatives are fighting against Kovid equally. Abhishek Banerjee has started fighting like him. Someone vs. someone is not it. He has been praised for what he has done in his constituency as an MP. Everyone is trying different ways. Let’s discuss with the exception of words.

Abhishek Banerjee has said that all political activities in the state should be stopped for two months in the run-up to the polls. Which has created discomfort within the grassroots. Kunal Ghosh has to face questions in this regard too. He said, “Abhishek Banerjee is the general secretary of the party. But it is a matter of personal opinion. The administration has begun work. Abhishek Bandopadhyay has said well. The state government has administrative obligations. The commission has decided to abide by the voting rules. Even after that, if no one or any party agrees, it is up to them. “

But Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee slammed Abhishek’s personal remarks. He said, “The post of All India General Secretary of the party is for all time. So no one seems to have a personal opinion from this position. I also have a personal opinion on many issues. It cannot be said openly because of party discipline. This is against Mamata Banerjee’s government. “

After that, Kunal Ghosh said in this regard, “The face of our party is Mamata Banerjee. Abhishek Bandopadhyay was the next face after Mamata Banerjee in the assembly polls. As a result, the soldiers in the team should think and talk. The party is keeping an eye on the MP’s statement. Abhishek’s speech was also about personal matters and people’s minds. Conflicting environment, no need to think about it. It doesn’t matter who you talk to. Perth Chatterjee, chairman of the party’s disciplinary committee, is keeping an eye. If the team decides for a specific reason, it is the decision of the top leadership. “