Kunal Ghosh ‍ | Amit Shah: Amit Shah’s letter to Kunal Ghosh, subject ‘Netaji’! What’s the matter

#Kolkata: It is a well-known fact that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Center-State conflict over the tablo. A public interest litigation was also filed in the Calcutta High Court against the omission of the state tableau based on the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. The Trinamool complained that the Center was trying to stifle Bengal in this way. They are trying to forget history. Not only that, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the file related to Netaji. This time Amit Shah replied to the letter.

In the letter, Kunal Ghosh requested to take initiative to declassify the files related to Netaji which are scattered in different parts of the country and abroad. The reply to that letter has come. The NSA division of the Internal Security Division of the Union Home Ministry has been asked to start the work soon, the Union Home Ministry said in a counter letter.

Earlier, Kunal Ghosh was vocal about the role of the Center in the mystery of the disappearance of Subhash Chandra Bose from the tablo debate. His question was, why the country’s first Prime Minister Subhash Chandra Bose was not recognized? In Kunal’s words, “On October 21, 1943, Subhash Chandra Bose declared the independent Azad Hind government. But in his honor, the Modi government has not taken any effective steps to solve the mystery of disappearance. The tablo debate was cornered and the hologram statue had to be installed by declaring that there was no statue.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister unveiled the hologram statue at India Gate on January 23 on the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. Immortal Jawan Jyoti was extinguished at India Gate after 50 years. This torch was lit in memory of the martyred soldiers of Bangladesh war. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly.

