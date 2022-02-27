Kunal Ghosh claims that some journalists have campaigned not to vote for Trinamool – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Violence in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 has erupted from various parts of the state since Sunday morning. The bloodshed, vandalism and harassment of journalists are like the part of the political elite, the shame of such a violent pre-election democracy. However, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that there were some sporadic disturbances in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. He claimed that the vote was peaceful except for certain incidents. Kunal Ghosh said that the administration has taken action where there is a problem and has played a neutral role.

Kunal Ghosh claims that the party did not get qualified candidates or agents to contest the by-elections. Kunal also claimed that he was “turning his eyes away by acting”. With the statistics, he said, “If you look at the incidents of violence and the booths, you can see that out of the total 11260 booths, 0.3% have been disrupted as a percentage.”

Kunal said the attack on journalists in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 was unwelcome. Even after that, the journalists have been targeted. Kunal said, “Some journalists have campaigned not to vote for the Trinamool during the polls. It is the politics of pressure, blackmailing, persuading the government and the ruling party. Our team has nothing to do with journalists. We do not support attacks on them. If any grassroots person is involved in the incident, the party will investigate and take action. ”

On the other hand, ignoring the role of the opposition, Kunal said that the BJP-CPM-Congress has gone bankrupt. Claiming that people no longer support the BJP, he said, “Who is the BJP! Where is the BJP? Who will Arjun Singh vote for? There are no candidates. That is why he is doing hambitambi. There are no people on the side of BJP So they are breaking the EVM (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). ”

In the by-elections (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022), the Left and the Congress are fighting to be second and third, Kunal thinks. He further said, “I saw Sukant Babu on the street complaining Dilip-Arjun-Adhir are breaking the election rules with the central forces. They are putting pressure on the grassroots to fight for their existence. They are only on TV, Facebook, Twitter. These opposition leaders are doing all this to protect their chairs from the workers. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the rally.

The Trinamool spokesperson further said, “There is no BJP man in Kanthi. That is why Shishir Babu has spoken quietly. Today you see the camp is empty. You will see the BJP is empty when the results come out. ”

Claiming that the allegations of the opposition were completely baseless, Kunal praised the role of the state police and said that the police had handled the issue of violence efficiently.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: February 27, 2022, 16:22 IST

