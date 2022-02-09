Kunal Ghosh: Kunal Ghosh wants to take his certificate to Sukant Majumdar! What’s the matter

#Kolkata: Protests by Trinamool activists and supporters are going on in the districts of North Bengal from the South over the publication of the pre-poll candidate list. The ruling camp is also uneasy about this. In this situation, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Everything is not right. There was a problem with some confusion. Other parties could not field their own candidates. That is why we are being blamed. “

Kunal added, “BJP has got candidates at all? This is their problem. Before they met their problems. There was a confusion in our team. The party’s secretary general and Subrata Bokshi are watching. They have said this in detail. After that the problem was solved by discussion. BJP is making a fuss Their land has become loose. He has acted in various ways. Has made baseless propaganda. “

Earlier, BJP state president Sukant Majumder had mocked Kunal’s educational qualifications. In this context, Kunal’s counter-attack, “I will tell Sukant Majumdar, I will take all my documents to you. Only you will keep the certificate of the Prime Minister and Dilip Ghosh. Even with the central forces, they are repeatedly losing votes. She is still crying. “

Kunal added, “BJP’s fight is original vs. new BJP At that time BJP was occupying. So the original BJP is giving all these posters. The TMC has the uniqueness of democratic centralism. There is an atmosphere of discussion in the team. The decision is presented in a unified manner. That is not the case with the BJP. They are fighting for possession.

On the same day, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also taunted the governor. “The problem with the governor is that he has no responsibility,” he said. He is spending time. He belongs to BJP, so he is suffering. So the state government continues to speak against. The pre-vote is entirely the prerogative of the state. Complaints were also in the past. But we are not afraid of the central forces. In principle, it is the vote of the state. Then why the central forces? I am raising questions according to the protocol. “

