Kunal Ghosh || Kunal Ghosh’s meeting with the Union Education Minister, speculations started in state politics

#Kolkata: The state is in turmoil over the former education minister of the state Meanwhile, the buzz has started as Trinamool Congress State Secretary Kunal Ghosh met with the Union Education Minister. Trinamool Congress State Secretary Kunal Ghosh met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday night. And this is now at the heart of political practice.

According to sources, Kunal Ghosh’s residence is in a flat on Sukiya Street in North Kolkata. Lawyer Som Mondal lives in the same residence. However, his flat is on the third floor of the residence. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan came to that flat. Dharmendra Pradhan has a long relationship with Sombabu. So when he came to Calcutta he met Sombabu. Dharmendra Pradhan and state BJP leader Kalyan Choube came to his flat for dinner on Tuesday. Kunal Ghosh is a resident of the same residence. Kunal-Dharmendra met as soon as he entered. But Kunal Ghosh went out after a courtesy call.

Rumors started as soon as this incident came to light. Because the former education minister of the state is in custody of the ED and discussions have started regarding Kunal’s meeting with the Union education minister. Kalyan Choubey said, “We started dinner then. Then Kunal Ghosh came.” Kunal Ghosh did not avoid the meeting. He said, “Dharmendra Pradhan met me. I have to go to that house for night stay Because I live in that house. Dharmendra Pradhan did not have to introduce me. He is talking about my Rajya Sabha speech. BJP has forgotten I am Kunal Ghosh. I did not have to introduce myself as MP, MLA I heard that the spirit of the opposition leader has become a cage. The BJP is broken inside.”

Also Kunal’s sarcasm, “BJP’s statement proves that they are shaking inside. Their sons and daughters don’t believe them. Their leaders have no identity.” Trinamool is already in a bad situation in the SSC corruption case. In this situation, the meeting of Kunal Ghosh-Dharmendra Pradhan has made noise in the state politics.

First published: July 27, 2022, 18:58 IST

