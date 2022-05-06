Kunal Ghosh mocks BJP leaders: ‘Have you sat down to eat without invitation?’ Amit’s ally Kunal is ridiculed by BJP leaders

#Kolkata: The Trinamool mocked the BJP leaders for appearing with Amit Shah at Sourav Ganguly’s house. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted sarcastically about the presence of all BJP leaders except Amit Shah at Saurabh’s house on Friday and his participation in the dinner. In a sarcastic tone, the Trinamool leader asked, “Were the rest of the BJP leaders also invited?”

On Friday, at the invitation of Sourav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to his house for dinner Accompanying Amit Shah at Saurabh’s house were BJP leaders like Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Sukant Majumder and MP Swapan Dasgupta. Another BJP central leader Amit Malviya was also present

Kunal Ghosh questioned whether Amit Shah and other BJP leaders were invited to Sourav’s house at all. “The Union Home Minister can go to the house of a famous cricketer,” he wrote on Twitter. Personal relationships. The question is, were other BJP leaders also invited, or did they go around the leader and sit down to eat without being invited? ‘

BJP leaders have been vocal against the Trinamool Congress in Kashipur since Friday morning, accusing it of killing party worker Arjun Chaurasia. Amit Shah also visited the house of the deceased BJP worker

The Union Home Minister can go to the house of a famous cricketer. Personal relationships. The question is, were other BJP leaders also invited, or did they go around the leader and sit down to eat without being invited? All day long slander and crocodile tears about death in Kashipur. pic.twitter.com/GnbQ6XkBWm – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) May 6, 2022

Amit Shah arrived at Saurabh’s violin house around 8 pm on Friday as per the pre-arranged schedule. He was there for about fifty minutes The Union Home Minister left Saurabh’s house at 8.50 pm after dinner. However, sources said that there was no political discussion during the meeting