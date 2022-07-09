Kunal Ghosh – News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint against Dilip Ghosh at the Raj Bhavan yesterday for making vulgar remarks to the Chief Minister. A memorandum has been issued to the governor. The Trinamool delegation came out after meeting the Governor and demanded an unconditional apology from Dilip Ghosh. Trinamool Congress leaders are saying that the remarks made against the female chief minister are not tasteful and polite.

And after the meeting at Raj Bhavan, the BJP all-India co-president opened his mouth about it. Posting on Facebook on social media, he said in the face of a practical challenge, if you hold your breath, arrest me and show me the Trinamool !! However, Trinamool state general secretary and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also gave his revenge. “Dilip Ghosh should be kept down at the gate of the Raj Bhavan, not arrested,” he said.

On Thursday, a delegation of Trinamool members went to Raj Bhavan to lodge a complaint against Dilip Ghosh. There Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Tapas Roy, Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, Shashi Panjara appealed to the Governor to take appropriate steps in this regard. The Trinamool claimed that the governor had examined their application and promised to take action. But then Dilip Ghosh landed at the airport and reacted strongly to the journalists and later posted on Facebook. Posting the video, he said, “They are falling at the feet of the governor whom the Chief Minister disrespects as a ‘girl’ to get me arrested!” Shame on the grassroots? If you have breath, let me be arrested by the grassroots! ” Trinamool Shibir leaders have retaliated against Dilip Ghosh.

The party’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Dilip Ghosh is saying this to increase his price. Why should we demand his arrest? Excluding the arrest, we want the governor to put Dilip Babu down in front of the gate of the palace. Let him stay down for a while. ” At the same time, Kunal Ghosh’s comment, Dilip Dar’s inner irritation is coming out. He is saying all this out of mental exhaustion.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 09, 2022, 08:28 IST

Tags: Kunal Ghosh