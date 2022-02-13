Kunal Ghosh Security || The importance of the party has increased, security has increased for Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh

#Kolkata: Security has been beefed up by Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh. According to sources, from this time he will get Y category security in the state. Incidentally, Kunal Ghosh used to get X category security as per the court order. Kunal Ghosh has been getting this security of the state since yesterday.

Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh went to more than one place for party work Besides, he has been given the responsibility of media co-ordinator on behalf of the party. As a result, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Arup Biswas, one of the two leaders of the party, will also take care of the issue of who will go to the media. Besides, he has been made the co-ordinator for the very important district South 24 Parganas municipal polls on behalf of the party. Sources said that the security of this leader with multiple responsibilities has been increased.

He will have an escort car with Y category security. There will be one officer and four armed security guards With X-category security, he was accompanied by two armed security guards. The force has taken responsibility for his safety since Saturday.

Incidentally, Shawkat Mollah is one of the co-ordinators in charge of South 24 Parganas district. He had lodged a complaint with the police yesterday that an attempt was being made to kill him. Several people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. In the meantime, the political circles are looking at multiple equations for increasing the security of Kunal Ghosh. However, Kunal Ghosh said, “I have to run in many places for party work. The state thinks I need security, so it did.”

