Kunal Ghosh to TET candidates – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek wants employment, wants job, and therefore Abhishek Banerjee met SSC agitators. Kunal Ghosh claims that he is sincerely trying to open this tangle of recruitment. Tate candidates are also taking positions in front of Abhishek’s office on Cammack Street hoping for a solution. Kunal said to them, “Camack Street is not a place to sit.” You move away. Please send the deputation to Abhishek.” Kunal said on this day, “Modi said that he will provide 2 crore jobs a year. 16 million jobs in eight years? Will you sit in front of the house of BJP leaders? I say to those who are sitting, give some time. Abhishek Banerjee will make arrangements.”

Read more- SSC candidates in relief! Abhishek’s job assurance for all those in the merit list

Avoiding the issue of Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, Kunal demanded unprecedented punishment for “the person or persons who did the wrong”. Besides, he claimed that even though Abhishek is active in solving the problem, the opposition Left-BJP-Congress is playing politics with this step. “Actually, they are the ones who want to create confusion. Trying to do politics with entanglement and pain. Abhishek did not call the government representative in the meeting In Delhi, Nadda is holding several meetings with the Union Minister of External Affairs There was a meeting in Alimuddin during the left period as well,” said Kunal.

Without naming Partha Chatterjee, Kunal said, “There is no point in denying the responsibility given by the Chief Minister, there has been a mistake. The culprits should be punished, the investigation should be done.” Kunal thinks that Abhishek Banerjee sitting in a meeting with the SSC candidates means that the problem is being solved.

Read more- The name of the house is ‘Apa’! Parthar’s signature was found in the deed of Arpita’s luxury building on 7 khata land

Dispelling the notion that yesterday’s meeting was held without the Chief Minister’s permission, Kunal said, “Actually, the opposition wants to destroy the solution. The opposition does not want the problem to be solved. We understand the pain of those who are protesting. Emotions are not wrong But the opposition is inciting emotions in the wrong direction.”

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 30, 2022, 13:32 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh, S.S.C