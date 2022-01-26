Kunal Ghosh: ‘What did Buddhababu do to get Padma Bhushan?’ CPIM-BJP allegations of ‘friendship’ are grassroots

#Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has rejected the Padma Bhushan award. However, keeping away from the former chief minister’s decision, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh spoke of the BJP’s ‘friendship’ with the Left. Regarding Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s rejection of Padma Bhushan, Kunal Ghosh said, “The way Buddhadeb Bhattacharya rejected Padma Bhushan is definitely his business. But Kalyan Singh has a name. As a result, he refused. But why was given to Buddhababu? This is because the BJP got the CPM’s vote in the case of the BJP’s rise in Bengal. Now the BJP’s vote is declining. So is friendship. I am giving you Padma Bhushan. You vote. I respect Buddhababu. But he did not do anything that would get him the Padma Bhushan. In fact, Singur-Nandigram comes to mind just by mentioning Buddhababu’s name. Now let the BJP say, they are talking about fighting the land movement. In fact, the BJP agreed.

After that Kunal Ghosh said, “We, the friends of the Left, are giving this message on behalf of the BJP. There is an inconsistency. Sandhya Mukherjee received the call and refused. So he doesn’t have a name. Buddhababu’s name was on the list. So, what happened on the phone? The phone rang at 3 in the afternoon. And at 9 o’clock at night he says I don’t know. Why is that? “

Meanwhile, Sandhya Mukherjee also declined the Padma Shri honor. In that context, however, Kunal Ghosh said, “Salute Geetashree. In this regard, he has refused, keeping his spine straight. There were many more talented people in Bengal. Their BJP government is resisting. Rashid Khan has been shown as UP.

However, Kunal Ghosh sneered at the BJP with one hand. Soumitra, Rupa, Tathagata, Anupamara have spoken about the objection. They were not told anything. Ritesh Tiwari and Joy Prakash Majumdar have been mentioned. In fact, the state BJP is acknowledging the allegations. Otherwise, action would have been taken against the verdict. ” Trinamool spokesperson attacked BJP state president Sukant Majumder. He said, “Sukant Babu, you manage the team first. When I meet someone, I will talk, and I will not say that it is a matter of the team First you sit down with the Tathagata verdict. “

