Kunal hints at split in BJP again – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: BJP all-India president JP Nadda is coming to Bengal on a two-day visit this week. He is scheduled to hold an organizational meeting. Rate in one election after another. Leaving the party of MPs. Complaints within the party about corruption in jobs. The meeting of Gerua Shibir was attended by Kunal Ghosh, the state general secretary of the Trinamool Congress.

He also hinted at a split in the BJP. Kunal Ghosh said, “JP Nadda’s organizational meeting is the headlight of the bullock cart. Does he know if the people he is meeting will be in the team after 3 months? We will get what will be discussed in the meeting on WhatsApp. 80% people do not want to stay in BJP. In the beginning, then, there is nothing in the BJP but the struggle of the migrants. ”

It may be mentioned that the All India President of BJP is scheduled to be in Bengal on June 6 and 7 this week. He will hold a meeting in Calcutta. The final schedule of the two-day tour has not been decided yet. However, initially it is heard that Nadda is coming to the state to check the organizational situation. He is also planning to hold an organizational meeting. The BJP president may also give new responsibilities to party MPs and MLAs as part of booth empowerment.

According to sources, the Bengali BJP will start preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Naddar’s visit. The Bengali BJP is in a state of disintegration. Again, there is factionalism over it. The central leadership wants to boost the morale and confidence of the BJP workers in Bengal who were devastated by the push of the two. Therefore, it has become urgent for the central leaders to come to the state regularly. BJP state leaders want JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return to the state in the coming days. A request has also been made to the leaders of Delhi for that purpose. However, the grassroots leadership is reluctant to give importance to this visit of JP Naddar.

Trinamool National Spokesperson MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said that JP Nadda is coming. We believe that the guest will be Dev Bhavah. He’s coming, come on. But please do not come to occupy Bengal. The people of Bengal have already answered you.