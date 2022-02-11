Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Tune in to &pictures on 14th February to find out the answer

Ek note jo ban gaya sansani khez khabar, &pictures is here with an answer to Sonam Gupta’s bewafai with the World Television Premiere of ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ on 14th February at 8pm. In a world where people move from one meme to another within split seconds, a random rupees 10 note with ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa’ written on it, got the entire nation talking about it for weeks! So much so, it found its way to the big silver screen under the direction of debutant Ssaurabh Tyagi. Set in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, the film travels through the mysterious yet mischievous saga of Sonam Gupta with catchy dialogues and captivating music. So, get ready with your buckets of popcorn for the World Television Premiere of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? on &pictures on 14th February at 8pm.

Helming this hilarious tale of misadventures and bewafaai, we have the all-rounder Jassie Gill as the jilted lover and gorgeous debutante Surbhi Jyoti as Sonam Gupta along with talented Surekha Sikri, Vijay Raaz and Brijrendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Sharing his experience, Jassie Gill said, “I was aware of the meme storm in the name of Sonam Gupta and I was thrilled to know with this film I’m going to be a part of this virality. I was amazed to see how seamlessly they translated this meme sensation into a very quirky and witty script. As we started shooting the film, I began to discover more about the culture of Uttar Pradesh and got insights to play a typical UP ka chhora. It was a whole new culture that opened up for me. All in all, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is one film that guarantees a good time no matter what, so watch it on &pictures.”

Talking about her debut film, Surbhi Jyoti said, “Quite honestly, I was very intrigued when I first read the script, I had questions, I wanted to know more about Sonam Gupta and reasons for her bewafaai. We started shooting and I must say, each day on the set was such a dhamaal that we lived upto the fun and mad environment shown in the film. By the end of it, I had my answers, my wish to do impactful work was fulfilled so I could not be happier that I was chosen for ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’”

“When I was introduced to cinema, I knew I wanted to make films that go beyond visual portrayals and have music be an equal contributor to the story. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? being my first step as the director in Bollywood, I made it a point to include music that lifts the entire movie up and I feel fortunate to have got that. While the story is quite known to all, I wanted to dive into the origin and nitty-gritties of the situation, which gave us the opportunity to crawl through the busy streets of UP and bring out that heartland drama quotient. With the World Television Premiere of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? on &pictures, I’m looking forward to sharing this ultimate comedy drama with a wider audience.” Said director, Ssaurabh Tyagi.

When a heartfelt vent on a currency note found its way into the hands of strangers, a chain of riotous events set off. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is a story of Sintoo, a simpleton and hero of his own world and Sonam, a chain heartbreaker. It is when Sintoo is faced with a heartbreak, he finds ways to deal with it and achieve closure from Sonam, thus beginning the comedy of errors.

To find out, catch the World Television Premiere of ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ on &pictures on 14th February at 8pm.