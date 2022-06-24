lake town police rescued stolen mobiles and jewelery and them over to their owners – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Laketown police returned stolen mobile phones and jewelery. Recently, the stolen mobile phones and jewelery were recovered from several places in the state and handed over to the real owner by the Lake Town Police. On Friday afternoon, the Lake Town police handed over the mobile phones to the people whose mobile phones had been stolen from different parts of the state in the last few months.

Last month, Lake Town police arrested a member of the Banjara gang. Only then did police find out he was linked to interstate mobile traffickers. Another member of the Banjara group was later arrested. After that more than one mobile was recovered. Also recovered were several diamond ornaments and two bikes. On this day, all the contents of the jury were handed over to the owners. People from different districts come to collect their stolen items. According to police sources, about 20 people were given back their mobile phones. Stolen jewelery, laptops and bikes were also returned on the day.

On the other hand, the thief opened the window AC in the Sub-Registrar’s office adjacent to 108 Shiva Temple in Kalna and entered the government office. Kalna police are investigating the incident. On Friday, Varun Kumar Bhowmik, Additional District Sub-Registrar, Kalna, said, “I came to open the office on Friday as usual and saw that the thieves had entered through the window of the server room inside the office. After that all the CCTV lines in the server room and all the servers, internet connection were cut off by the thieves. After that, the thieves broke the cupboard of the cash counter and took Rs 76,000 from a box and fled. We have informed the whole matter to the police officer of Kalna police station. The police of Kalna police station have come and investigated the whole matter.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 24, 2022, 21:25 IST

