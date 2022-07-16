Lakshmi Love Metro at Sealdah Station – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Lakshmi gains in Patala. As soon as the metro rolls up to Sealdah station (Sealdah Metro), the passenger gain. And based on him, there is growing hope for the Metro’s Green Line.

Salt Lake Stadium from Sector Five launched in February 2020. In the same year, the metro that was launched up to Phulbagan could not show, so in the last two days, Sealdah metro station showed. Until Wednesday, the average number of passengers in the East-West Metro project was 3 thousand. Which was in no way commensurate with this modern standard or infrastructure. Instead, the fleet of financial losses was increasing by running trains on this metro route from Monday to Saturday. Finally Sealdah broke that drought.

Read more– Bengal BJP rejects party minister’s statement on corruption issue

The total number of passengers in the East-West Metro project was 31 thousand 37 on the first day of the journey with passengers on Thursday. And 12681 passengers from Sealdah station. That situation improved slightly on Friday There were 31883 passengers on the East West Metro route on Friday And 12 thousand 818 passengers from Sealdah station. Which is more than the first day in both directions And this makes the metro officials smile.

At present, in the current condition of the East-West Metro project, 6 rupees are being spent to earn 1 rupee. This wide difference in the operating ratio has worried the Metro Rail officials The officials have understood well that the problem will not be resolved if there are no passengers So they are smiling in the first two days of the journey. According to an official, the patient has been shifted from the ICCU to a general bed. The number of passengers will not reduce the operating ratio from 6 at a stroke. But may come down to 3 or 4. Economic movement will be controlled if the metro is opened all the way.

Read more– Are friends made easily? And what if the name starts with ‘R’?

Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of Metro Rail, said, “There has been a 10-fold increase in passengers. Expect to be 50,000 in the future.” According to East-West Metro sources, currently one needs to spend 6 rupees to earn 1 rupee. It is not like the profit that will be seen after the launch of Sealdah Metro. But the loss burden will be reduced. The metro authorities feel that this picture will be more promising once the metro is operational in the entire route. While the metro authorities see a glimmer of hope with the launch of the Sealdah Metro from Sector Five, motorists are disappointed with the number of passengers. 100 trains will run from Sealdah to Sector Five every day except Sunday. Metro authorities hope that Howrah will be included in the East-West Metro map next year.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 16, 2022, 08:15 IST

Tags: Kolkata Metro Rail, Sealdah Metro