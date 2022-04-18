April 18, 2022

Lakshmi’s treasure on the stage of the World Bengal Trade Conference! Big surprise for the state in the inauguration – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Lakshmi Bhandar 7 is also taking place on the stage of the World Bengal Trade Conference Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the money of Lakshmi Bhandar project to women consumers in front of industrialists at home and abroad. Such is the news in Nabanna Sutra

Lakshmi’s Bhandar project 7 has already caught the attention of the whole country He also won the respect of the international community The main objective of this project of the state government is to empower women This time, the state government wants to showcase the brainchild of the Chief Minister on the stage of the World Bengal Trade Conference. The aim of the state is to convey the message that the state is not only proactive in expanding the industry but also launching social projects like Lakshmi Bhandar to increase the purchasing power of women.

It is learned that from the stage of the inaugural function, the Chief Minister will hand over the money of Lakshmi’s treasury to the women consumers of virtually different districts. The Chief Minister will hand over the money to those who have re-applied for registration in the Lakshmi Bhandar project.

According to sources, about 23 lakh new applicants have registered in Lakshmi’s repository On the same day, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the Chief Secretary in Navanne on the issue of disbursement of Lakshmi Bhandar project from the platform of the World Bengal Trade Conference. According to sources, besides the Chief Minister, administration officials from different districts will hand over the money to the new consumers on that day. After the meeting with the Chief Minister, the Secretary of the Department of Women and Social Welfare held a virtual meeting with the administration of different districts. Various districts were informed about this decision of the state on behalf of Nabanna Nabanna 7 has instructed to prepare in the same way

The World Bengal Trade Conference 7 will start on April 20 in New Town The state government is desperate to make the conference a success by attracting new investments to the state after overcoming the Corona crisis.

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali.

Lakshmir bhandar



