Lakshya Panchayat vote, left started to give the message of fighting by biting the ground – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The aim is to hold a panchayat election this time as the recent elections have yielded relatively good results. Alimuddin Street is already looking forward to next year’s panchayat elections. The issue was discussed at the party’s state committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to sources, at that meeting, CPM state secretary Mohammad Selim is talking about going ‘all out’ in the panchayat elections. How will the resistance work? According to Alimuddin sources, first of all, the party sees it as mandatory to have an agent in every booth. So from now on the district leadership has been asked to strengthen the booth based organization.

Not only do you have to hire an agent inside the booth, you also have to build a strong structure outside the booth. And for that reason we have to make continuous movement on regional issues. Especially if there is any complaint about a hundred days of work, you have to take it to the streets immediately. It is not just about leaving the field with allegations of terrorism during the election. The soil should remain in the bite area. Must be resisted. So be mentally tough.

After the Lok Sabha, the CPM had to return to the vacant seat in the Assembly elections. The BJP came second in the state. As the party’s vote bank was lost, the turnout also went down in one fell swoop. But after the assembly elections, the situation began to change little by little. In the Kharadaha and Shantipur assembly by-elections, it is seen that the party has started increasing its vote share. In all the elections since then, the CPM has topped the BJP in second place. That trend continues in the municipal elections as well In the Baliganj assembly election, the party has fought hard with the ruling party. The CPM wants to float in the wave of panchayat elections this time as well. Even after Mohammad Selim became the state secretary of the party, he took to the field to strengthen the organization. That is why he is running from district to district. Keeping Biman Basu as the chairman is also considered by some sections of the political experts as a step towards organizing the organization.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 07, 2022, 19:29 IST

Tags: CPM, Left Front