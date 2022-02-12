Lal Benarsi bought by hand! Madan Mitra is getting married for the second time on Wednesday? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Wedding shopping has become 6 Madan Mitra Second Marriage will depart from her home at 4 pm on Wednesday for the second marriage with the bride and groom. He will give Madan 7 from his house at Shankharipara in Bhabanipur The house in which his current wife also lives Madan’s destination will be Kalighat 7 But who will be his second wife? However, the Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati (Madan Mitra) has kept it a secret without revealing it

Madan also finished shopping for the wedding on Friday night He has bought ghee colored dhoti with red Punjabi Future groom Madan has bought red Benaresio for the bride! Madan said in his familiar manner regarding marriage, ‘I am very confused mentally. Valentine’s Day ahead. Everyone is saying ‘one man one post’. So I also thought ‘One Man One Wife’. But now I think two hands and two feet will not work without two wives. So I am getting married again. ‘

Madan said that he will go to Kalighat from Bhabanipur to get married after holding a procession with the band party.

Controversial comments have been heard on social media several times in the last few days about the party organization, starting from the list of candidates in the pre-poll. There is a lot of speculation in the political arena about that Finally, on Friday, however, the MLA of Kamarhati said that if the party gives any punishment, he will take the head At the same time Madan claims that he has not done anything wrong

Madan is in the midst of all these controversies This time, the Trinamool leader also made a secret about his second marriage Madan’s followers are looking forward to Wednesday to find out what he is really going to surprise!

