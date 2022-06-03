Lalbazar Cyber ​​Crime Cell is investigating fraud in the name of giving job in Kolkata Municipality. Millions of rupees fraud municipality Job in Kolkata Corporation fraud offer cyber cell investigates – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fraud in the name of giving jobs to Calcutta Municipality. Fraud of millions of rupees using fake mail accounts of the municipality. The municipality may know the matter on May 31.

Pur CP Harihar Prasad Mandal had lodged a complaint against Joint CP Crime. Investigation of cyber crime incident in Lalbazar has started.

On May 31, News Eighteen Bangla Digital reported this fraud. Seeing that news, the municipality became active. On 1st June, the Secretary of Calcutta Municipality contacted Lalbazar. However, the deceived youth was asked to lodge a complaint with the Newmarket police station but he has not lodged any complaint so far.

Fraud of 5 lakh rupees in the name of job in the municipality. There were allegations of job fraud and financial fraud in Kolkata Municipality. The name of the complainant is Anjan Mandal. He is a resident of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas. Allegedly, five lakh rupees has been taken from him in three stages in the name of giving him a job. Interviews of job seekers are arranged in the councilor’s room of the municipality to create credibility before taking money. A total of 5 lakh accused persons are missing with money.

The complainant appeared at the central building of Kolkata Municipality on Tuesday. He decided to meet the city secretary. On learning the matter, Secretary Harihar Prasad Mandal summoned the OC of the municipality below. According to the information provided by the complainant, an e-mail was sent from the e-mail of the city secretary. They were asked to send all the papers there. Five lakh rupees was taken in the name of giving a job in the municipality. But now no appointment letter has been given to him. Understanding Begatik, he came directly to the municipality and appeared. According to the Pur Secretariat sources, the matter is a hoax. That person has been deceived. The e-mail used does not belong to the secretary of the municipality, nor does it belong to any department of the municipality. In this situation, the municipality is thinking of filing a complaint with the Newmarket police station. Earlier in the day, sources said that he was asked to return to the municipality with all the information and evidence tomorrow afternoon.

Police are investigating how the official account of city secretary Harihar Prasad Mandal and other mail accounts in the men’s section were used under the direction of Joint CP Crime. The investigation of the cyber crime incident in Lalbazar started.

