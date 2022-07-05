Lalbazar thinking CM’s house! What did the youth of Hasanabad demand from the police? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He entered Mamata Banerjee’s house at Panchil Top thinking that it was Lalbazar, the headquarters of Calcutta Police, not the house of the Chief Minister. Hafizul Mollah, a young man who broke into the Chief Minister’s house last Saturday night, made such a claim during a police interrogation. Hafizul, a resident of Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas, broke into the Chief Minister’s house on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, the security guards sensed his presence inside the Chief Minister’s house He was arrested after that

Hafizul was arrested by Kalighat police station 7 The court has ordered his police custody till July 11 According to PTI, Hafizul had claimed to the police in the preliminary interrogation that he thought the chief minister’s house was the headquarters of the Kolkata police. That’s why the 30-year-old man tried to get there But Hafizul could not give a proper explanation as to why he needed to go to Lalbazar late at night, news sources claimed. PTI 7 quoted a Kolkata police official as saying

Hafizul entered the wall of the Chief Minister’s house on Harish Chatterjee Street at 1.20 pm on Saturday. The next day, at eight o’clock in the morning, the security guards identified him

The young man named Hafizul Mollah first claimed that he sold the fruit He later claimed to be the driver of a freight car According to police sources, the young man is not mentally stable Police are also looking into where he went before reaching Kalighat on Saturday night.

The police officer said, “We are looking into his demand.” What he did all day before he came here on Saturday and how he got to Kalighat is being investigated. Besides, we are investigating whether the arrested Chief Minister was alone in his house or someone else was with him. Efforts are also being made to find out how he escaped from the police and security guards and entered the chief minister’s house.

Hafizul has been charged under Section 457 of the Indian Penal Code for breaking into someone’s house with malicious intent. In this incident, a big question has arisen about the security arrangements of the Chief Minister A high-level meeting has also been held in Navanne on the issue

