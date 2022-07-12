Lamborghini India Bull Run 2022 in Kolkata – A Drive With A Purpose

The City of Joy witnessed an extensive collection of Lamborghini super sports cars and SUVs driving through the streets of Kolkata as a part of the Lamborghini Bull Run this Sunday. The experiential drive provided the proud Lamborghini owners with a day full of fun and adrenaline to support the initiative – A drive with a purpose.

‘Soundness’, the theme for this Bull Run, was focused on spreading awareness around well-being and good health. The drive aims to address the importance of health by taking Lamborghinis to the streets around Kolkata and roaring to Soundness, followed by a wellness session on health transformation hosted by a renowned physiologist from Kolkata.

The drive was flagged-off from the city, taking the Lamborghini Aventador, Huracan, and Urus through the scenic route, passing the Hooghly river to the port city of Haldia.

Lamborghini Bull Run, a purpose-driven experiential drive, is specially curated for Lamborghini owners to enjoy the thrill of driving in a city environment with an unparalleled sense of style and luxury.

Lamborghini India had a record year in 2021, where the volume grew by 86% in 2021 (33% over 2019), and the super luxury brand delivered 69 cars in India. Lamborghini India recently achieved a significant milestone of 400 deliveries since inception and has a number of exciting product launches and unique experiences planned for 2022.